KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
Dividend C-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right x-Price
Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd. 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23
Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Substantial Acquisition of Voting
Shares and Takeovers **
Final Book Closure @
