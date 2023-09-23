KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================== Dividend C-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right x-Price ====================================================================================================== Lucky Cement Limited 16-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 180% (F) 14-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 International Steels Limited 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 25% (F) 15-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 19-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 Pakistan Cables Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 NIL 26-Sep-23 Lucky Core Industries Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 330% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited) 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 580% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Panther Tyres Ltd. 20-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 26-Sep-23 Pakistan Refinery Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 NIL 27-Sep-23 Indus Motor Company Limited 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 290% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 International Industries Ltd. 20-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 20% (F) 18-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 Hallmark Company Limited # 21-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 27-Sep-23 HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited) 22-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited) 25-Sep-23 28-Sep-23 Atlas Battery Limited 15-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 100% (F) 13-Sep-23 29-Sep-23 The Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited # 22-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Limited 23-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 NIL 30-Sep-23 KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @ 24-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. # 25-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Limited 29-Sep-23 30-Sep-23 Globe Residency Reit 29-Sep-23 1-Oct-23 30% (F) 27-Sep-23 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd. 25-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 NIL 2-Oct-23 Otsuka Pakistan Limited. 26-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 15% (F) 22-Sep-23 2-Oct-23 Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. 28-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 50% (F) 26-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 Pakistan Oxygen Limited 29-Sep-23 5-Oct-23 18.96 % (R) 27-Sep-23 Attock Petroleum Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 150% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 600% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 Attock Refinery Ltd. 3-Oct-23 9-Oct-23 125% (F) 28-Sep-23 9-Oct-23 ======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

