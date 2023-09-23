BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2023 05:58am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        C-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/           Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          x-Price
======================================================================================================
Lucky Cement Limited               16-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     180% (F)       14-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
International Steels Limited       19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     25% (F)        15-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.          19-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Pakistan Cables Ltd.               20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     NIL                           26-Sep-23
Lucky Core Industries Limited      20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     330% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
HBLTFC2 (Habib Bank Limited)       20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23
Mari Petroleum Company Limited     20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     580% (F)       18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Panther Tyres Ltd.                 20-Sep-23     26-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      26-Sep-23
Pakistan Refinery Ltd.             20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     NIL                           27-Sep-23
Indus Motor Company Limited        20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     290% (F)       18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
International Industries Ltd.      20-Sep-23     27-Sep-23     20% (F)        18-Sep-23      27-Sep-23
Hallmark Company Limited #         21-Sep-23     27-Sep-23                                   27-Sep-23
HBLTFC3 (Habib Bank Limited)       22-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
TPLTFC3 (TPL Corp Limited)         25-Sep-23     28-Sep-23
Atlas Battery Limited              15-Sep-23     29-Sep-23     100% (F)       13-Sep-23      29-Sep-23
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited #                  22-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited                       23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills 
Limited                            23-Sep-23     30-Sep-23     NIL                           30-Sep-23
KFTFC1 (Kashf Foundation) @        24-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines 
Ltd. #                             25-Sep-23     30-Sep-23                                   30-Sep-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                            29-Sep-23     30-Sep-23
Globe Residency Reit               29-Sep-23     1-Oct-23      30% (F)        27-Sep-23
First Dawood Investment 
Bank Ltd.                          25-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      NIL                            2-Oct-23
Otsuka Pakistan Limited.           26-Sep-23     2-Oct-23      15% (F)        22-Sep-23       2-Oct-23
Colgate Palmolive (Pakistan)
Ltd.                               28-Sep-23     5-Oct-23      50% (F)        26-Sep-23       5-Oct-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited            29-Sep-23     5-Oct-23      18.96 % (R)    27-Sep-23
Attock Petroleum Limited           3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      150% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Pakistan Oilfields Limited         3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      600% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
Attock Refinery Ltd.               3-Oct-23      9-Oct-23      125% (F)       28-Sep-23       9-Oct-23
======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Substantial Acquisition of Voting

Shares and Takeovers **

Final Book Closure @

