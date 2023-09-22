Revolutionising the SUV Landscape: Hyundai’s Santa Fe is around the corner

LAHORE: Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL), the fastest-growing automotive manufacturer in Pakistan, is set to make waves in the country’s automotive landscape with the imminent launch of the highly anticipated Hyundai SANTA FE.

Marking their 5th locally assembled completely knocked down (CKD) model, HNMPL continues to redefine the automotive industry in Pakistan.

The Hyundai SANTA FE embodies a harmonious blend of luxury, safety, sleek design, and an array of amazing features. It is meticulously crafted to cater to the diverse needs of Pakistani consumers, delivering outstanding performance whether navigating the urban streets or driving on rugged terrains.

As the official launch of the Hyundai SANTA FE draws near, the CEO of HNMPL, Hasan Mansha expressed the significance of this milestone for the company and the Pakistani market. “We are committed to bringing new and innovative products to the Pakistani market,” said Hasan Mansha.

