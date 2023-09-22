IG Punjab orders crackdown against power thieves

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued orders to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to crackdown on anti-national and anti-social elements who are damaging the national exchequer by electricity thefts.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released a special video message about the crackdown against electricity thieves.

He said that the crackdown of the Punjab Police against electricity thieves has been accelerated across the province including Lahore and the Punjab police registering more than 1000 cases against electricity thieves on a daily basis.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the anti-social elements involved in electricity theft are causing a loss of 600 billion rupees to the country’s exchequer annually and one year’s robbery of the country’s treasury by electricity thieves is equivalent to the amount stolen in all the crimes of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping against ransom etc during 15 years across the whole province.

IG Punjab said that the total annual amount looted in theft, dacoity and other crimes is very less compared to electricity theft.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that anti-national elements and culprits involved in electricity theft rackets will not get any concession now, on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief Minister of Punjab, Punjab Police is speeding up the crackdown against the elements of electricity theft.

The accused who steal electricity in villages, cities, factories, commercial level are being brought under the law. IG Punjab said that those who steal electricity by hooking, directly from the transformer, tampering with the meter or in any other way will not get any discount.

He said that innocent citizens and consumers have to bear the consequences and pay the bills from their hard earned money of this theft of others. The IGP vowed that nobody will be allowed the commit robbery on this hard earn money of citizens’ day and night labor.

IG Punjab also requested the citizens to cooperate with the police, district administration and related institutions by giving information against the electricity thieves involved in theft around them, So that actions against these anti-social elements that harm the country’s treasury can be accelerated.

