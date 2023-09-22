National Under-19 tournament starts today

LAHORE: The best teenage talent will be in action once again, as the IInd round of National Under-19 Championship (three-day) and National Under-19 Cup (one-day) commence from Friday (today).

The three-day matches will be played from September 22 to 24and the one-day contests will be staged on September 26. Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Karachi, Sargodha and Sheikhupura will play host to these fixtures, which promise to unearth exciting talents.

The 18 regional sides are equally divided into three groups and the top team from each group will qualify for the triangular stage of both tournaments.

