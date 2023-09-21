Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
EFU General 31.12.2023 15% Interim 19.09.2023
Insurance Ltd Cash Dividend
Fatima Fertilizer 31.12.2023 17.5% Interim 19.09.2023
Company Ltd Cash Dividend
Bank Al Habib Ltd 31.12.2023 45% Interim 19.09.2023
Cash Dividend
EFU Life 31.12.2023 15% Interim 20.09.2023
Assurance Ltd Cash Dividend
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments