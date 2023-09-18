BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.74%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
DGKC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
FABL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FCCL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
FFL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HBL 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
OGDC 95.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PPL 72.67 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.58%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 87.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 7.5 (0.16%)
BR30 16,303 Increased By 69.2 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,814 Increased By 60.4 (0.13%)
KSE30 16,115 Increased By 23.6 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 295-296 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 11:07am

The Pakistani rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar, gaining another 0.31% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 295.9, an increase of Re0.95, in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee appreciated nearly 2.1% across the five sessions to close at 296.85 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The currency closed positive on all five days, extending its winning run to eight successive sessions as momentum continued to favour the rupee.

The change in fortune comes as authorities introduced reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector and reportedly cracked down on smuggling, lending support to the currency markets.

Internationally, the US dollar and most major currencies were flatlining in early trades on Monday, barring a blip in sterling, as a Japanese holiday and a bunch of upcoming central bank meetings sucked the air out of markets.

Most investors expect divergences in economic growth and in yields will keep the dollar propped up, particularly against the euro.

The dollar index was a tad lower at 105.23, with the euro up 0.11% at $1.0667. Sterling was last trading at $1.2397, up 0.06% on the day.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a third straight session on Monday, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and on optimism of a demand recovery in China, the world’s top crude importer.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices Exchange rate Kibor interbank offered rates dollar to pkr interbank Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank INTRADAY interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters
Akhtar Khan Sep 18, 2023 11:14am
Notification kab aye ga... still waiting for... salary increase
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Full court hears pleas against Supreme Court Act, proceedings to be streamed live

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Rice exports likely to touch $3bn mark this fiscal year

Financial account not positive enough to cancel out rise in CAD: economist

Auction for 5G spectrum may take more time than expected

KP produces 31,000 barrels of crude oil per day

Justice Isa takes oath as CJP amid slew of challenges

Read more stories