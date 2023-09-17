BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto film fest

AFP Published 17 Sep, 2023 10:21pm

TORONTO: "American Fiction" -- a satire about race, media and how white audiences consume Black culture -- sealed its place as an early Oscars frontrunner by winning the coveted top prize Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film, the debut feature from Cord Jefferson, tells the story of Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), an author and university professor who is told by his publishers that his writing isn't "Black enough."

So he adopts a pseudonym and writes a novel using what he believes to be every staid idea about being African American. Of course, the book is a monster hit, producers start circling and Ellison must confront the consequences of his actions.

Toronto film fest opens with Miyazaki’s likely swan song

Adapted from Percival Everett's novel "Erasure," the movie from the 41-year-old Jefferson -- an Emmy-winning writer who has worked on shows like "Succession" and "Watchmen" -- looks at what it means to be authentic in American culture.

"When I made the film, I wasn't yet thinking about how it would feel when it went out into the world," Jefferson said in a statement read by festival CEO Cameron Bailey at Sunday's awards ceremony.

"The film is now in your hands and I am so grateful that it was embraced in this way. I share this with our brilliant cast led by Jeffrey Wright."

The film, which had its world premiere in Toronto, is scheduled for wide release in North America in November.

Voted for by audiences, the People's Choice Award at North America's biggest film festival has become something of an early Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual Academy Award best picture winners such as "Nomadland" and "Green Book."

"12 Years a Slave," "The King's Speech" and "Slumdog Millionaire" also began their journeys to Oscars best picture glory with the Toronto prize.

The first runner-up prize on Sunday went to Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers," a 1970s-era dramedy set at a New England prep school, and second runner-up honors went to Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron."

TIFF, which ran from September 7 until Sunday, is known for attracting both A-list stars and a large crowd of cinephiles eager to catch movies before the general public.

Despite the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes, a fair number of bold-faced names promoted their work in Canada's biggest city, thanks to interim agreements reached with the unions or because they worked as director or producer.

Some films screening in Toronto were not subject to the strikes because they were independently or internationally produced.

Sean Penn, Sylvester Stallone, Taika Waititi, Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jessica Chastain, Ethan Hawke, Dakota Johnson and Elliot Page all appeared on the TIFF red carpet.

Music stars Lil Nas X and Paul Simon also came to Toronto to promote new documentaries about their careers.

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) American Fiction

Comments

1000 characters

'American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto film fest

Full court to hear petitions against Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 tomorrow

Caretaker PM Kakar leaves for US on 5-day visit

Most Gulf markets extend losses on profit-taking; Egypt gains

Govt depts, hospitals, LG and defence institutions: Updated list of FTN recipients issued by FBR

US national security adviser meets with Chinese foreign minister

Siraj stars as India rout Sri Lanka for eighth Asia Cup crown

Public-sector entities: auction proceedings hamstrung by lack of transparency?

AML chief Sheikh Rashid arrested in Rawalpindi

Supply from Jhimpir Wind Farm to go down: KE seeks 60 MMCFD more gas to operate BQPS-II

Plea against CCI decision: PTI challenges objections raised by SC registrar

Read more stories