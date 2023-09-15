Uber in delivery deal with restaurant software provider Deliverect

AMSTERDAM: Uber Technologies said on Friday it has agreed a delivery partnership with Deliverect, a Belgium-based company that sells order management software to restaurants.

Restaurants use Deliverect to keep track of orders from their own websites and a variety of apps, and to manage workflow and dispatching.

Under the deal, the two companies will integrate software and Deliverect will preferentially route deliveries via Uber Direct – Uber’s “white label”, or unbranded, delivery service. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This system is attractive to restaurants that want to highlight their own brand and control communications with customers, while being able to use an external delivery service.

Deliverect will benefit from improving its offering, while Uber will benefit from making additional deliveries, the companies’ joint statement said.

Deliverect said it has 43,000 customers.

The partnership will be available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Spain, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand, the companies said.