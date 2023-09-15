Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Habib Metropolitan 31.12.2023 50% Interim Cash
Bank Limited Dividend 13.09.2023
Bestway Cement Ltd. 30.06.2023 60% Final Cash
Dividend 12.09.2023
================================================================================
