BAFL 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
BIPL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
BOP 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 41.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
FABL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
FCCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
FFL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
HBL 95.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
HUBC 82.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
MLCF 28.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
OGDC 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PAEL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
PIOC 83.08 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.69%)
PPL 73.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
PRL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
SNGP 45.08 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.92%)
SSGC 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
TPLP 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 88.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.37%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,564 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,158 Increased By 16.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 45,591 Increased By 82.5 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 17.2 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM reviews progress of matters related to May 9, Jaranwala incidents

Recorder Report Published 14 Sep, 2023 06:07am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting being held at CM Office in which progress being made on the matters relating to the 9th May and Jaranwala incidents was reviewed.

The CM directed a team comprising three ministers and senior officials to visit Jaranwala and submit a report in this regard. He ordered to submit all the challans of Lahore regarding 9th May incidents within three days. It was decided during the meeting to ensure implementation on the daily trial decision of the accused of 9th May in the jail. It was informed during the briefing that renovation of 9 churches has been completed in Jaranwala.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the construction and restoration of other 13 churches in Jaranwala within two weeks. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch and Secretary Auqaf will visit Jaranwala. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO, Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and RPOs of Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi participated in the meeting via video link.

Moreover, the CM has ordered to immediately open theatres across Punjab. The CM presided over an important meeting being held at CM Office on Wednesday in which he has ordered to open the theatres forthwith.

A briefing was given on the proposed amendments in the 150 years old Drama Act 1876. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi during the meeting. Mohsin Naqvi gave a permission to open the theatres by maintaining check and balance and directed to focus on the promotion of art and culture. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information & Culture, Commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Mohsin Naqvi Jaranwala incidents

Comments

1000 characters

CM reviews progress of matters related to May 9, Jaranwala incidents

FBR de-attaches bank accounts of PIA

Reko Diq deal as per law: Justice Mandokhail

Banks and FIs: MoF to do away with direct credit lines

President proposes elections be held on Nov 6, 2023

Constitution quite clear on ‘polls within 90 days’: CJP

UK HC holds introductory meeting with CEC

Another big hike in fuel prices on the cards

Import value of Afghan-origin coal declines to $95 PMT

Ministry begins interviews for positions of trade officers

Export growth: towel makers come up with proposals

Read more stories