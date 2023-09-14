CM reviews progress of matters related to May 9, Jaranwala incidents

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting being held at CM Office in which progress being made on the matters relating to the 9th May and Jaranwala incidents was reviewed.

The CM directed a team comprising three ministers and senior officials to visit Jaranwala and submit a report in this regard. He ordered to submit all the challans of Lahore regarding 9th May incidents within three days. It was decided during the meeting to ensure implementation on the daily trial decision of the accused of 9th May in the jail. It was informed during the briefing that renovation of 9 churches has been completed in Jaranwala.

CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to complete the construction and restoration of other 13 churches in Jaranwala within two weeks. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch and Secretary Auqaf will visit Jaranwala. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO, Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and RPOs of Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi participated in the meeting via video link.

Moreover, the CM has ordered to immediately open theatres across Punjab. The CM presided over an important meeting being held at CM Office on Wednesday in which he has ordered to open the theatres forthwith.

A briefing was given on the proposed amendments in the 150 years old Drama Act 1876. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir gave a briefing to CM Mohsin Naqvi during the meeting. Mohsin Naqvi gave a permission to open the theatres by maintaining check and balance and directed to focus on the promotion of art and culture. Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information & Culture, Commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.

