BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
BIPL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
DFML 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.01%)
DGKC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.42%)
FABL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
HBL 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
HUBC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
LOTCHEM 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
MLCF 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
OGDC 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.5%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.07%)
PIOC 81.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
PPL 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.15%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.76%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.07%)
SSGC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,574 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,194 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.67%)
KSE100 45,618 Decreased By -247.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 16,117 Decreased By -66 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises on peak rate bets; Smurfit Kappa slumps on WestRock deal

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2023 01:11pm

UK’s FTSE 100 index inched higher on Tuesday after labour data signalled that the Bank of England might be nearing the end of its interest rate hike cycle, although a slump in packaging producer Smurfit Kappa’s shares capped gains.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 0.1% in early trade, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was muted.

Britain’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in the three months to July from 4.2% a month earlier, while wages excluding bonuses were 7.8% higher than a year earlier and in line with economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The sterling edged lower against the dollar after the unemployment data.

Shares of Associated British Foods rose 0.9%, among the top gainers on the benchmark index, after the Primark owner raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in four months.

London-listed shares of Smurfit Kappa slumped 11% after the company agreed to combine with WestRock, to create one of the world’s largest paper and packaging producers worth nearly $20 billion.

London's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises on peak rate bets; Smurfit Kappa slumps on WestRock deal

Open-market: rupee gains further ground, now between 296-299 against USD

Cipher case: IHC reserves verdict regarding Imran’s trial in Attock Jail

US does not support any one political party in Pakistan: State Dept

UBL says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

After crushing defeat, Pakistan ‘grateful’ for India wake-up call

HUBCO’s earnings up 110% in FY23

July-August remittances post big fall

Aug electricity bills: Consumers hit by Rs7.64 to Rs15 per unit hike: PD

FBR ‘rues’ WHT deduction on mobile cards

Price control, hoarding: President gives his assent to the bill

Read more stories