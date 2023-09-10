BAFL 40.82 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.89%)
BIPL 14.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.69%)
CNERGY 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
DFML 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
FABL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FCCL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.88%)
HBL 97.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 81.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.6%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
MLCF 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
OGDC 95.96 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
PAEL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.59%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PIOC 82.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.45%)
PPL 72.01 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3.14%)
PRL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
SSGC 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.04%)
TPLP 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
TRG 90.78 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.09%)
UNITY 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 35.7 (0.78%)
BR30 16,267 Increased By 170.2 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,013 Increased By 256.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,246 Increased By 84 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French rapeseed area set to stay high in 2024

Reuters Published 10 Sep, 2023 03:20am

PARIS: French farmers are expected to allocate a similar or bigger area to rapeseed for the 2024 harvest, maintaining sowings at an above-average level after a sharp increase this year, oilseed technical institute Terres Inovia said on Thursday.

Rapeseed is the main oilseed crop grown in the European Union, providing oil for food and biofuel and meal for livestock. France is the bloc’s biggest rapeseed producer along with Germany. French farmers, who have just completed rapeseed sowing, could increase the area by up to 5%, Terres Inovia’s Afsaneh Lellahi told Reuters by telephone, citing seed orders by farmers and generally favourable field conditions. Farmers harvested 1.34 million hectares of rapeseed in this year’s harvest, 9% more than in 2022 and nearly 11% above the average of the past five years, according to the agriculture ministry.

Growers stepped up rapeseed planting a year ago, encouraged by record prices fuelled by Russia’s invasion of major oilseed exporter Ukraine. Prices remained attractive for farmers, despite falling back sharply in the past year, while production results were satisfactory even if final yields in this year’s harvest were lower than expected, Lellahi said.

Summer rain had provided sufficient moisture to allow rapeseed to be drilled in the optimal timeframe and a heatwave this week was not expected to hurt emerging crops, she said. Harvesting of sunflower seed, France’s next-largest oilseed crop, was under way in southern zones and initial yields were good, Lellahi added.

FRENCH MAIZE CROP RATING FALLS

An estimated 80% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept 4, down from 82% the previous week, just as the harvest kicks off in the European Union’s largest producer of grain, the farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 44% score a year earlier, when maize was affected by a severe drought. French farmers had gathered 1% of this year’s maize harvest by Sept 4, down from 5% last year, but in line with the five-year average. Harvesting of the spring barley crop, like winter crops, was complete.

oilseed oilseed crop Oilseed prices

Comments

1000 characters

French rapeseed area set to stay high in 2024

Pakistan pursuing proactive diplomacy: Jilani

Joint efforts targeting $2bn disbursements: World Bank

FBR to engage CSOs, NGOs to provide info about improved tax services

Fake/flying invoices: FBR places safeguards following FTO’s orders

New visa regime announced to make an ‘open Pakistan’

‘Review of Judgments and Orders Act’ Law ministry files review petition against SC verdict

Electricity issues: KCCI urges PD secy to ensure implementation of agreed points

USAID ‘Invest in Pakistan’ conference: US announces $40m new diaspora investment

Telecom industry: Govt to bring power tariff at par with other industries

KATI signs accord with global cyber security giant

Read more stories