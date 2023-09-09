President pays tribute to martyrs of Jani Khel attack

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the motherland.

The president held telephonic conversations with the heirs of Naib Subedar Sanoobar Ali, Havaldar Aftab Ahmed, Havaldar Muhammad Arif, Havaldar Muhammad Imran, Sepoy Ahmed Ali, Sepoy Muhammad Haseeb Akbar, Sepoy Zeeshan Nazakat, Abdul Rasheed, and Waris Ali, who were martyred in Jani Khel, Bannu terrorist attack on 31st of August.

The president paid homage to Shuhada and prayed that Almighty Allah may grant higher ranks to the martyrs in heaven. He also prayed for fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

