LDA launches campaign against illegal parking

LAHORE: To end congestion caused by wrong parking in front of commercial buildings across the city, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday launched a campaign against illegal parking.

On the instructions of LD Director General Mohammad Ali Randhawa, the officers of the relevant departments were mobilised to implement the parking rules in commercial plazas. An LDA team visited Gulberg and inspected parking spaces in various commercial buildings, including the Trade Center, City Tower, Imtiaz Store and Avari, located on the main boulevard.

As per the LDA spokesperson, they were working with other agencies to discourage illegal parking in front of commercial plazas. Notices have been issued to remove encroachment from the parking spaces located in front of the commercial properties.

Meanwhile, the LDA sealed over 35 properties and demolished illegal signboards during an operation against illegal constructions and illegal commercial activities in Johar Town, Wapda Town, PIA scheme and Wahdat Road.

The LDA teams sealed more than 23 properties for violating the rules of construction and commercial activities in Johar Town, Wapda Town and PIA Scheme, and sealed 12 properties on Link Wahdat Road and Pilot School Road for illegal commercial use. Several notices were issued to the owners of the sealed properties.

