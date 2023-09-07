BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Imran Riaz’s recovery case: LHC adjourns hearing till 13th

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition to September 13 filed for recovery of journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz when the Punjab Inspector General of Police said that positive progress had been made in recovery case of the journalist.

“We will give good news in the next 10 to 15 days,” the IGP said and sought further time to locate the missing journalist. To a court’s query, the IGP replied, “We will deliver a good news and asked for 10 days time for recovery of Imran Riaz.”

The CJ remarked that there should be some progress and allowed the IGP time till September 13. The court on a request of the petitioner’s father, directed the IGP to let petitioner’s father and legal team meet Imran Riaz at 5 pm.

Imran Riaz’s whereabouts remained unknown since his arrest at the Sialkot airport on May 11 last two days after May 09 riots. He was last known to be taken to Cantt police station after his arrest and later to the Sialkot prison.

Subsequently, an first information report (FIR) of Imran Riaz’s alleged abduction was registered with Sialkot Civil Lines police on May 16 on the complaint of anchorperson’s father, Muhammad Riaz. The FIR was registered against some unidentified persons and police officials for allegedly kidnapping Imran Riaz.

