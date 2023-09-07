BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.82%)
Pak-China Year of Tourism exchanges will bring economic prosperity: Wasi Shah

Press Release Published 07 Sep, 2023 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan should learn lessons from Chinese experiences in the field of tourism which will help and guide to paint a tourist destination picture of our loving home land this was stated by Sayad Wasi Ahmad Fatimi commonly known as Wasi Shah Federal Minister for State for Tourism & Special Assistant to the Prime Minister at a cake cutting & shields awarding ceremony to celebrate 2023 as Year of Pak China Tourism Exchanges organised by Pakistan China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at KP House, Islamabad.

The event was attended by large number of friends of China. Minister Wasi Shah stressed upon to highlight the potential of this industry, which has become earning hand for the friendly country China, whereas we still need the attention of the international tourist community.

The Minister appreciates the efforts of PCFA KP for organising the event and high lighting on this important occasion, which can become a source for earning precious foreign exchange for the country.

Speaking on the occasion Chinese Counsellor for Culture, Sports, Education Zhang Heqing highlights the importance of Year 2023 as Tourism Exchange among Pakistan & China with historical prospective of century old. The tourism exchange between both nations will further improve understandings, and this will enhance more avenues of cooperation, resulting in more friendly relations.

Earlier welcoming guests, PCFA-KP Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani said that the celebration of 2023 Year of Pakistan China Tourism means to further enhance capacity building of our tourist sector and hospitality industry which will not only create job opportunities but also economic development activities will be speedup.

