Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold Prices

Gold, silver rates on 21-October-2024

Published September 5, 2023 Updated October 21, 2024 05:14pm

Gold rate in Pakistan today on October 21, 2024 is Rs282,300 per tola for 24 carat of the precious metal, while the price for 10 gram gold is Rs242,027 in the local bullion market.

On Monday, the price of 1 tola gold increased by Rs500 and 10 gram gold rose by Rs429.

21-October-24 Gold Silver
per Tola Rs282,300 (↑ Rs500) Rs3,150
per 10 grams Rs242,027 (↑ Rs429) Rs2,701

These are live gold prices in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Multan, and others. However, a change of a few hundred rupees may be observed.

Internationally, the rate of the yellow metal increased by $5 to $2,726 per ounce (with a premium of $20 in Pakistani market).

Silver 24kt rate in Pakistan on Friday is Rs3,150 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,701.

Gold, silver rates per tola in last 10 sessions:

Dates 24K Gold 24K Silver
19-Oct-24 Rs281,800 Rs3,150
18-Oct-24 Rs280,900 Rs3,100
17-Oct-24 Rs277,900 Rs3,050
16-Oct-24 Rs277,200 Rs3,050
15-Oct-24 Rs275,000 Rs3,050
14-Oct-24 Rs275,700 Rs3,050
12-Oct-24 Rs275,500 Rs3,050
11-Oct-24 Rs273,900 Rs3,050
10-Oct-24 Rs271,200 Rs3,050
9-Oct-24 Rs271,700 Rs3,050

The rates of gold in Pakistan closely follow trajectory of the US dollar and international rates of the commodity as the country remains a net importer of the precious metal.

When the rupee is under pressure, investors take refuge in this safe-haven metal. Other than that, the precious metal is also widely used in making of jewellery.

Gold and silver prices are fixed by respective Sarafa associations in their city.

The precious yellow metal is a store of value across the world, and recognised by cultures as a symbol of wealth.

For thousands of years, gold and silver have been seen as valuable commodities, as the two metals have been widely used for coins for centuries.

What determines the rate of gold?

There happen to be a number of factors that affect the price of gold on daily basis.

Its rates are moved by a combination of various elements such as demand and supply, value of rupee against the US dollar, international prices, interest rates, investor behavior, etc.

Some also consider gold as an inflation hedge, and the precious metal also garners support in case of economic uncertainty in a country like Pakistan. It is a worldwide commodity just like oil.

In Pakistan, it’s not easy to forecast future gold rates as the bullion market remains volatile for multiple reasons.

Since last year, the prices of the yellow metal have seen fluctuation on rupee’s devaluation and economic and political uncertainty.

Demand for the precious metal increases when investors rush to buy it, which affects its price in the market.

Other than that, jewellery can also be considered one of the drivers of gold prices, but a weaker one, as most people buy jewellery to keep that for years.

Also read:

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pirzada Oct 12, 2023 12:15pm
I need writingjob
thumb_up Recommended (0)
Ali Jan Nov 01, 2023 11:00pm
Yt HQ HQ he jut Ku in3 HB see
thumb_up Recommended (0)

Gold, silver rates on 21-October-2024

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index crosses 86,000 level amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

Read more stories