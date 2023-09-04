Home minister vows major operation in Karachi, other areas of Sindh

BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PPI Published 04 Sep, 2023 06:21am

THATTA: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Haris Nawaz Sunday stated that clean and transparent elections would be conducted without any external pressure.

During a media interaction at Mukli Bypass in Thatta, Haris Nawaz emphasised that major operations were being planned in Karachi and other areas of Sindh against outlaws. New officials will be posted to carry out these operations, he added.

He highlighted that qualified individuals were being selected for these positions, ensuring that peace would prevail in Sindh. He further stated that efforts would be made to establish peace in both Karachi and rural Sindh.

Comprehensive preparations have been made for operations in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Kandhkot, and other areas, he added. “It is important to note that these operations are not intended for political revenge. If individuals have cases against them, whether related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or any other matter, appropriate action will be taken,” he maintained.

Addressing the recent tragedy in Ranipur, Haris Nawaz expressed deep sadness. He assured that children who were forced to work would be sent back to their homes, as child labour is unacceptable. The perpetrators involved in the killing of Jan Muhammad Mahar will not escape justice; necessary action will be taken once these changes are implemented.

Furthermore, the caretaker minister stated, “As soon as a date is given, instructions will be issued accordingly. There is no political pressure on the caretaker government, and they have no need to seek votes. Their primary focus is to serve the people.”

