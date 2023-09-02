Sajid Khokhar takes charge as Chairman TEVTA

LAHORE: The newly appointed Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar (retd) takes charge of the office on Friday.

After taking charge, he announced an ad hoc relief allowance for TEVTA employees. He approved an increase in the salaries of employees as per the notification of the Punjab government. Salaries of grades 1 to 16 increased by 35 percent whereas salaries of grades 17 to 22 were increased by 30 percent.

The chairman also took briefings on the working of TEVTA and called upon all workers at their work stations.

