Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
MACPAC 01.09.2023 11.00 Annual Accounts Meeting in
Films Ltd Friday A.M for the Period Progress
ended June
30, 2023
Pakistan 01.09.2023 11.45 To consider the Meeting in
Oxygen Ltd Friday A.M agenda other than Progress
financial results
==========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments