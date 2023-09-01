BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.56%)
BOP 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 94.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
PIOC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
SSGC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.26%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 12 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,026 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,986 Increased By 16.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan finance minister offers no clues on intervention as yen weakens

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 01:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that currencies should be set by markets although sudden moves are undesirable, while signalling no clear sign of intervening in the market to shore up the weak yen, which is driving up import bills.

“Currencies should reflect economic fundamentals … I’m closely watching currency moves,” Suzuki told reporters, toeing the standard official line.

“There’s no change to my view on currencies since (what) I stated previously. There’s nothing to add,” Suzuki said.

Some market players were surprised by the lack of determination to keep the yen from falling beyond 145 yen to the dollar. A breach of that level last September triggered Japan’s first yen-buying intervention in 24 years.

“I was surprised by the lack of enthusiasm in Suzuki’s comment,” said Daisaku Ueno, chief FX strategist, at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. “It made me think Japanese authorities will wait until the dollar hits a 32-year low near 152 yen to intervene.”

Speculation is lingering in currency markets that Japanese authorities may change tack on the weak yen by focusing on fiscal policy measures, such as maintaining a gasoline subsidy to mitigate the impact of price hikes on consumers.

Authorities also say the weaker yen is helping attract more foreign tourists, buoying the services sector.

Another possibility was that Japan could not win U.S. acceptance on a dollar-selling intervention.

The yen has been on weak footing lately as investors raised bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could continue hiking interest rates, or keep rates higher for longer as it tries to rein in inflation, while the Bank of Japan maintains its ultra-loose policy.

Traders are watching for any signs of intervention by Japanese officials to shore up the ailing currency.

However, Japanese officials have rarely escalated verbal warnings since last month against speculators trying to sell off the yen.

The weak yen has driven up import bills for fuel and foods, depriving households of purchasing power and prompting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to scramble for measures to subsidise gasoline retail prices and to mitigate rises in utility bills.

The BOJ remains an outlier among global central banks with its loose monetary policy, even as it slowly shifts away from yield curve control.

Japanese Yen Japan finance minister

Comments

1000 characters

Japan finance minister offers no clues on intervention as yen weakens

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Open-market: USD hits 331 against PKR

LHC orders release of PTI’s Parvez Elahi

Sri Lanka records lowest inflation since economic crisis

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

Read more stories