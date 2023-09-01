BAFL 39.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
BIPL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.56%)
BOP 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
DGKC 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.66%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 94.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
OGDC 93.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
PIOC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PPL 66.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.85%)
PRL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.08%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
SSGC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TELE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.26%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,493 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,710 Increased By 12 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,026 Increased By 23.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,986 Increased By 16.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Metals lead rise in Indian shares ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2023 10:24am

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday, led by metal stocks on China’s measures to support its housing sector, while risk aversion ahead of a key U.S. jobs report capped gains.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 19,305.50 at 10:05 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex increased 0.18% to 64,949.

Metals gained 2.75% after China lowered mortgage interest rates for first-time homebuyers to support its property sector. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of metals.

Hindalco, Tata Steel and JSW Steel were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Adani group stocks lost between 0.3% and 3.5%, after a report showed on Thursday that Adani family partners used offshore funds to invest in the conglomerate’s stocks. Adani rejected the allegations.

Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares as U.S. rate concerns ease

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have risen marginally this week so far, including today’s gains. The benchmarks had logged losses for the last five weeks, after hitting record highs on July 20.

“The ongoing consolidation is healthy as the benchmarks had reached overvaluation zones during the recent rise,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

The Nifty gained 14.16% between March and July before shedding 2.53% in August.

Investors now await the U.S. jobs report due later in the day. A rise in unemployment could allow the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes at its September meeting.

Meanwhile, official data on Thursday showed that India’s GDP expanded 7.8%, on an annual basis in the June-quarter, the fastest in a year.

However, economists warned that dry weather conditions could weigh on growth in the coming quarters.

“A shortfall in monsoon could hurt market momentum,” said Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity 99.

Among individual stocks, ITD Cementation surged 11.5% on winning a contract worth 32.90 billion rupees ($397.9 million).

Emami rose over 3% after Citi upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Metals lead rise in Indian shares ahead of US jobs data

Piqued by political parties, PM says ‘there’s no crisis’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Challenges facing the textile sector come under govt-APTMA talks

Power sector woes: ‘Privatisation’ of Discos emerges as long-term solution

Shamshad highlights importance of reducing fiscal deficit

Govt hikes price of petrol by Rs14.91, HSD’s by Rs18.44

Oil set to snap two-week losing streak on tightening supplies

New version of ‘IRIS’: FBR asked to remove errors

Rising debt servicing emerges as hindrance: Projection of cut in C/A deficit subject to certain risks

Smuggling of sugar, urea: Finally, caretaker setup swings into action

Read more stories