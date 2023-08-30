BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
BIPL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.61%)
DFML 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.84%)
DGKC 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.54%)
FABL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
FCCL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
HBL 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.72%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.4%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.02%)
LOTCHEM 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
MLCF 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.33%)
OGDC 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.81%)
PAEL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PIOC 84.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.55%)
PPL 69.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.58%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.59%)
SSGC 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
TRG 90.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.71%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By -53.3 (-1.14%)
BR30 16,170 Decreased By -228.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 46,245 Decreased By -525.4 (-1.12%)
KSE30 16,433 Decreased By -187.4 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

  • Open-market prone to sharp volatility and sharp movement, says expert
BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2023 02:47pm

The US dollar climbed to new highs against the rupee in the open- market, and reached the 325 level during trading.

On Wednesday, dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was being quoted at 325 for selling and 322 for buying purposes for customers in the open-market, up from Tuesdays’s levels of 323 and 320.

“The rise in USD rate in the open-market is attributed to ongoing depreciation in the inter-bank,” a currency dealer told Business Recorder.

In the inter-bank, the rupee has weakened further against the greenback.

Talking to Business Recorder, Mustafa Pasha, Chief Investment Officer, Lakson Investments Limited said the open-market is prone to sharp volatility and sharp movement, as these markets are very thin.

“Inter-bank is the main market, but it remains entwined with the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), i.e. maintaining a 1.25% gap between inter-bank and open-market rates, while easing of import controls, which has lead to demand for dollar.

“Thus the inter-bank is under pressure, which is reflected in the open market,” he said.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the IMF.

However, the gap – called the premium by the IMF in its country report on Pakistan published after the Stand-By Arrangement’s approval by the Executive Board – has been widening over the past few weeks.

“The government needs to control the open-market,” said Pasha, adding that “the best option here is that it should arrange US dollar inflows from its bilateral and multilateral partners.”

Meanwhile, another economic expert termed the increase in USD rate in the open-market, as a positive sign. “It will ensure that the remittance inflows through formal channels would remain steady, which is vital for the cash-starved economy,” said the expert.

Pakistan Economy open market Dollar's rate in interbank market IMF deal IMF and Pakistan Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Open-market: USD hits 325 against rupee

Intra-day update: rupee’s fall continues against US dollar

Weak infrastructure, governance: Moody’s spots extra constraints

Abbott Laboratories sustains Rs580mn in losses amid inflation, currency devaluation

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

India’s inflation to keep steady, growth on track

Oil rises on US stockpile draw and hurricane jitters

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Read more stories