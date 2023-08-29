KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Pakistan Aluminium 28.08.2023 02.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in Beverage Cans Ltd Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress June 30, 2023 Pakistan 28.08.2023 12.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in International Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress Airlines Corp June 30, 202 ==========================================================================================

