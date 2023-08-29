Markets
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Pakistan Aluminium 28.08.2023 02.00 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
Beverage Cans Ltd Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
June 30, 2023
Pakistan 28.08.2023 12.30 Half Yearly accounts Meeting in
International Monday P.M for the Period Ended Progress
Airlines Corp June 30, 202
==========================================================================================
Comments