Pakistan to host UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on Wednesday

A two-day U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on Wednesday (August 30) under the theme of "Safety and Security of UN Peacekeepers" will take place in Islamabad.

Pakistan is hosting this international event, while Japan is a co-host of the meeting.

The Preparatory Meeting's keynote presentations will be given by Pakistan's foreign and defense ministers.

Along with regional and international specialists, the meeting will include members of the 156-nation UN Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations.

Throughout the two-day meeting, panel discussions will be held on a variety of sub-themes to explore the capacity-building requirements as well as the safety and security of UN soldiers.

The meeting will also feature an expert talk on the threats posed by Improvised Explosive Devices and a briefing on the system of pledging.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is an active player in the field of UN peacekeeping, both at the policy and operational levels.

Since 1960, Pakistan has sent approximately 230,000 men and women to 46 UN peacekeeping missions on practically every continent in the world, making it one of the largest troop donors.

A total of 172 Pakistani peacekeepers gave their lives in the line of duty, making the ultimate sacrifice.