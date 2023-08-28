PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

ISLAMABAD: Despite the statement made by Shehbaz Sharif, PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that he does not see PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan in October.

Speaking with media on Saturday regarding Nawaz’s homecoming, Shah said, “Nawaz Sharif has no plan to come [to Pakistan] right now. I don’t think so.”

The PPP leader added, “His health is not good, he might not come.”

When the host cited Shehbaz’s recent statement, the former water minister asserted, “Indeed, he (Shehbaz) might have said so but I say that he is not well and even at the last moment, he can get unwell.”

Shah says power prices can be reduced as countrywide protests spurred by inflated electricity bills, Shah rued that the previous coalition government could have reduced power prices by Rs3-4 per unit.

Shah said that even now, the interim government could decrease public resentment by cutting down power prices by Rs10-15 per unit.

“Even right now, if Rs10-15 are reduced … I think relief can be provided to the people,” he said.

When asked if he thought it was possible to do so as the suggested decrease was quite large, the former minister replied, “Yes, it can happen.”

Informed sources told that though the elder Sharif was eager to return to Pakistan ahead of the elections, there was still no clear date set.

Party insiders told that Nawaz’s return date was still up in the air, as key developments back home would determine his return to the country, including the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, the status of Nawaz’s pending appeals and a date for elections.

The party leadership fears that Nawaz may be incarcerated upon return, as he has been declared an absconder by the courts, and his appeals are still pending.