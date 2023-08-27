BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia

Reuters Published August 27, 2023 Updated August 27, 2023 11:04am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: An aircraft incident involving US military personnel occurred mid-morning on Sunday during an exercise in Australia's Northern Territory, Australia's Defence Ministry said.

Sky News Australia reported a v-22 Osprey helicopter with about 20 US Marines on board had crashed off the coast of Darwin and a search had begun.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defence personnel and that Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ministry said in an emailed statement.

It said the incident occurred on Melville Island north of Darwin during Exercise Predator’s Run 2023.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was previously scheduled to hold a press conference at 0520 GMT, his office said.

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia

