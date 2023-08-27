BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (August 26, 2023)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-08-2023
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,200        235        19,435        19,835       -400/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,577        252        20,829        21,257       -428/-
===========================================================================

