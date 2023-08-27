PCBDDA holds investor summit for Lahore Global Village

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) with an aim to attract potential buyers has organised “Investor Summit” for the much-awaited Lahore Global Village (LGV), with the Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, as the chief guest.

The authority also known as the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has entered into a momentous partnership with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to bring forth the most-awaited Lahore Global Village (LGV) project. Formerly known as LDA Walk & Shop Arena. CBD Punjab is entrusted with the marketing and sales of this remarkable venture.

The event was attended by prominent officials including Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Provincial Minister Information Punjab Amir Mir, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil, Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), and other key figures from CBD Punjab, LDA, government dignitaries, potential investors, and members of the business community.

LGV received an overwhelming response from the business community and a major chunk of the retail outlets were booked, whereas the response from the female entrepreneurs was invigorating as they were front-in-line during the summit. The participation of the business community is a clear indication of their trust in CBD Punjab, LDA and the Punjab government.

While addressing the summit Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi said, “Lahore Global Village exemplifies our commitment to creating spaces that integrate cultural richness with modern leisure. This project not only adds to Lahore’s charm but also boosts economic growth.”

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, emphasized, “LGV adheres to international standards, with an unwavering commitment to uncompromising quality. It marks a new era in Lahore’s development.”

Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, stated, “LDA, in partnership with CBD Punjab, has embarked on a journey to redefine recreational infrastructure in Lahore. Lahore Global Village is a testament to our joint vision for an inclusive and engaging city.”

While expressing his views CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, emphasized, “Our collective goal is to offer Lahore a space that harmonizes entertainment, culture, and commerce. Lahore Global Village’s diverse retail spaces, are set to become thriving hubs for entrepreneurs and businesses alike.”

LGV is located in Johar Town, Lahore, over an area of 130 kanal offering an array of retail spaces ranging from 620 sq ft to 6000 sq ft. The project promises an unmatched experience of leisure activities with state-of-the-art architecture and world-class amenities. The Lahore Global Village sets itself apart with its innovative design, featuring five distinct architectural pavilions representing the Mughal, Chinese, American, Italian, and Spanish styles.

LGV has all the vibrant features to become Lahore’s most awaited social hotspot with a multitude of community benefits. Functioning as a bustling recreational center LGV will become Lahore’s favorite hangout offering a slice of everything to everyone. This project will strengthen the sense of togetherness among residents of the provincial capital providing a space where families and friends can create memories and engage in a diverse range of activities perfectly aligned with the vibrant spirit of Lahore’s community life. The extensive range of features at Lahore Global Village includes an amphitheater, water channels, a toddlers’ park, a music kiosk, graffiti wall, a mini train track, a climbing wall and food outlets all designed to cater to diverse interests.

