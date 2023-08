LAHORE: ChildLife Foundation and the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) have partnered to provide telecom services for the remote telemedicine facility in more than 200 telemedicine satellite and emergency centers across Pakistan.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G and Dr Ahson Rabbani CEO, ChildLife Foundation, chaired the ceremony held at ChildLife Foundation’s Emergency Center.

