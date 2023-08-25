BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK midcaps slip as Watches of Switzerland drags, end week higher

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 09:30pm

UK midcaps closed lower on Friday after Watches of Switzerland shares tumbled as Rolex bought retailer Bucherer, while comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did little to offer clarity on how long interest rates will remain high.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 added 0.1%, while the domestically focused FTSE 250 index was down 0.4%. However, both indices registered weekly gains after at least four weeks.

Luxury watch retailer Watches of Switzerland plummeted 20.9%, weighing on the midcap index, on news that Rolex will buy Swiss-based retailer Bucherer’s business. The stock had its biggest one-day drop on record.

The personal goods index which includes Watches of Switzerland, slipped 3.0% to hit over one-month lows.

At the closely watched Jackson Hole, Wyoming, summit, Fed Chair Powell emphasized that the U.S. central bank may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained, while most investors believe it is nearly done hiking rates.

UK stocks have been supported so far by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) may not hike interest rates as aggressively as feared as recent data painted a gloomy picture of the British economy.

“The Fed and the BoE are both being pretty strict responding to the data, although inflation is much worse in the UK,” said Nick Gait, investment director at Tideway.

“The BoE rather have a little bit of negative growth instead of inflation taking off again”

Shares of CMC Markets tumbled 9.7% after the online trading platform forecast lower annual profit.

Among gainers, automobiles and parts index was up by 2.3%, leading sectoral gains as Aston Martin rose 5.4% after brokerage Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

The focus now shifts to BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, who is set to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium on Saturday.

London's FTSE 100 UK's FTSE 100 UK’s FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK midcaps slip as Watches of Switzerland drags, end week higher

Pakistan has not made formal request to join BRICS: FO

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

US Fed ‘prepared to raise rates further’ on too-high inflation

KSE-100 drifts lower after volatile session, ends week 1.14% down

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 3 days

Arshad Nadeem through to World Athletics Championship final, also qualifies for Paris Olympics

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Read more stories