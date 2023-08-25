PARTLY FACETIOUS: Why build a five foot wall around the toilet?

“Why can’t highly educated people realise that once their end of term/retirement is in sight their actions are akin to a Band Aid that can be ripped at a moment’s notice.”

“If your reference is to one particular office bearer then I warn you that you could face serious consequences, and the toilet you would have to use won’t have a five foot wall around it.”

“Since when have I ever made comments of a personal nature?”

“As a citizen of the Land of the Pure, our very first lesson in life is to make only personal comments. We do not, I repeat do not generalize, all your conspiracy theories are personal attacks.”

“How do you know I wasn’t referring to the Three Times Dismissed prime minister currently resident in London?”

“Because he isn’t highly educated. Amongst the three heads of national political parties The Man Who Must Not Be Named is the most educated.”

“Right speaking of The Man Who Must Not be Named he is more than 6 feet tall right? So why build a five foot wall around the toilet? So he can look at the other inmates using the open toilet!”

“Hey don’t be facetious. Anyway one question: how does he convey his instructions to his party loyalists now that he is in jail?”

“See I reckon that’s Plan A. With only the Third Wife allowed to see him, someone who is not popular even amongst his diehard supporters, the plan is to chip away his popularity by only allowing her to speak on his behalf…”

“Talking of speaking on his behalf, the President has become proactive recently so do you reckon he is being conveyed instructions by the Third Wife and we really are not sure whether they are her instructions or her husband’s?”

“Look at the timeline. The President’s tweet to say he never signed off on the bills was kinda delayed because the Third Wife did not meet The Man Who Must Not Be Named till the 10th of August, during which meeting more personal matters must have been discussed – you know the toilet was open, the cell was too small, the living conditions were bad but she was allowed to visit him again on 15th August and the President tweeted about the bills on 20th August.”

“It took him five days to follow the instructions?”

“Well may be the spirits prompted the delay, you know that the auspicious day is Sunday the 20 of August.”

“I guess for the universe a five-day delay is…is…”

“Auspicious.”

“Hmmm.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023