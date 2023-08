SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures surged on Thursday, snapping a two-day downturn, on the back of higher prices of bean and palm oil on the Dalian exchange.

Malaysian palm oil falls

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 86 ringgit, or 2.22%, to 3,915 ringgit ($843.75) per metric ton in early trade, paring losses from the previous session.