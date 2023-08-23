BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.18%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.5%)
BR30 16,988 Increased By 77.9 (0.46%)
KSE100 47,235 Decreased By -182.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,740 Decreased By -61.2 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans extend losses as early crop tour report shows higher yields

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 11:05am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday as early promising results from a US crop tour eased some of the earlier supply concerns over dry weather conditions.

Wheat ticked higher amid strong global demand and an unexpected decline in US spring wheat conditions.

“Reports from the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour for corn and soybean look promising,” ING said in a note.

Nebraska corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year, but below their three-year averages, scouts on an annual tour of top US production states found on Tuesday.

Indiana corn yield prospects are higher than last year, but below the three-year average, while soybean crop potential in the state is the strongest in five years, scouts on an annual tour of top US production states found on Tuesday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $13.45 a bushel, as of 0223 GMT. Corn added 0.3% to $4.80-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4% to $6.30 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture’s crop ratings, released after Monday’s close, fell below expectations. For soybeans, 59% of crops were rated “good to excellent”, below the average analyst expectations of 60%.

Corn fell 1 percentage point to 58%, versus an average expectation that the rating would be unchanged. The spring wheat rating dropped by four points to 38%, against an expectation it would also be unchanged.

Russia’s Sovecon agriculture consultancy has raised its wheat harvest forecast for 2023 to 92.1 million metric tons from 87.1 million, it said on Tuesday.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started on July 1 reached 4.06 million metric tons by Sunday, compared with 5.12 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans extend losses as early crop tour report shows higher yields

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories