Reuters issues advisory, withdraws story on Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak

In a bizarre turn of events, Reuters – a reputed international news agency owned by Thomson Reuters Corporation – has issued an advisory, withdrawing its story on former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak headlined ‘Cricket-Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49’.

In a message, it said the story is wrong and withdrawn.

“The source for the story has retracted his statement,” it said.

Reuters’ advisory comes after it mistakenly reported that Streak, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer, has died at the age of 49, using former teammate Henry Olonga as the source.

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend,” Reuters quoted Olonga as saying on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you.”

However, Olonga later posted that Streak is “very much alive”.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks,” he posted on messaging platform X.