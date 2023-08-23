BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.73%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 99.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.67%)
PPL 75.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PRL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
TPLP 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
TRG 94.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 16,996 Increased By 85.8 (0.51%)
KSE100 47,222 Decreased By -195.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,734 Decreased By -67.7 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB 10-year yield hits 9-1/2-year peak as BOJ intervention absent

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 10:34am

TOKYO: The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a 9-1/2-year peak on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) refrained from intervening in the market to check its rise.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point (bp) to 0.675% as of 0444 GMT, its highest level since January 2014.

It had edged higher to 0.67% after the BOJ refrained from expanding buying at its regular operation announcement time in the Tokyo morning, and then stepped higher again after the central bank let a regular afternoon announcement time pass without action.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.41%, the highest since Jan. 13.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.24%, a level last seen on Feb. 22.

The advance in Japanese yields came even as US 10-year Treasury yields took a breather from their breathless climb to a 16-year peak of 4.366% on Tuesday, retreating to as low as 4.298% in the Asian session.

“Current yield levels are not high enough, because of the rise in US Treasury yields and Japanese inflation,” said Kentaro Hatono, a fixed-income fund manager at Asset Management One.

“Fair levels are higher than before, but it will take time,” he said, predicting a rise in the 10-year yield to 0.9% within six months, and to around 1.75% for the 20-year yield.

JGB yields rise as traders gauge BOJ, US Fed policy paths

Investors are watching for what yield levels would make the BOJ uncomfortable enough to conduct additional buying to stem their rise.

On Aug. 3, the BOJ conducted unscheduled buying of bonds after the 10-year yield hit 0.655%, its second emergency purchases that week.

The yield had surged from as low as 0.435% on July 27, the day before the BOJ unexpectedly doubled the effective cap under its yield curve control to 1%.

“At what level the BOJ will step in again in a big focus for the market now,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities.

The two-year JGB yield, which is anchored more closely by the negative short-term policy rate, was flat at 0.02%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB 10-year yield hits 9-1/2-year peak as BOJ intervention absent

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories