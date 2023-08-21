BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HBL 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.43%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.65%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
OGDC 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 92.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 75.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.1%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.01%)
UNITY 25.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -67.7 (-1.39%)
BR30 17,041 Decreased By -244.9 (-1.42%)
KSE100 47,842 Decreased By -376.1 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,948 Decreased By -182.4 (-1.06%)
JGB yields rise as traders gauge BOJ, US Fed policy paths

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 10:28am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields advanced on Monday as investors sought to balance the Bank of Japan’s more-flexible yield curve controls against the anticipation of US interest rates staying higher for longer.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.64%, recouping a part of the 2.5 bps slump from Friday.

The yield rose to 0.655% on Thursday, matching a 2014 high reached at the start of the month.

The 20-year JGB yield added 2 bps to 1.365%, while the 30-year yield increased 1.5 bps to 1.645%.

US Federal Reserve policymakers will convene their annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell delivering a speech.

Markets assume Powell will note the jump in yields at the conference, and the recent run of strong economic data.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now tracker is running at a heady 5.8% for this quarter.

A resilient US economy is stoking expectations that the Fed may need to raise rates again this cycle and hold them at a high level for longer.

Meanwhile, JGB investors continue to test the waters for higher yields after the BOJ last month unexpectedly doubled the de-facto ceiling for the 10-year to 1%.

Despite the increased flexibility for long-term rates, analysts and investors expect the negative short-term interest rate policy to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

The yen’s decline to levels that spurred last year the first yen-buying intervention in a generation has some market participants eyeing that as a possible trigger for policy tightening.

“Wage growth (in Japan) might not be strong enough to justify a near-term change in monetary policy, so the current focus should probably be the foreign-exchange rate,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

For now though, the 10-year yield is likely to stabilize between around 0.65-0.7%, Kichikawa added. “It’s close to a short-term equilibrium,” he said.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures were down 0.15 yen at 146.51, as of the midday recess.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at 0.02%. The five-year note had yet to trade.

Bank of Japan Japanese government bond

