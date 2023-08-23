BAFL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
BIPL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
FABL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
FCCL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.3%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
HBL 98.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
MLCF 29.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
OGDC 99.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.93%)
PPL 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
PRL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.55%)
SSGC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
TRG 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,774 Decreased By -25.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 16,990 Increased By 79.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 47,223 Decreased By -195 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,735 Decreased By -66.6 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 299-300 level against US dollar in inter-bank
Recorder Report Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 11:50am

The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, falling 0.1% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:50am, the rupee was hovering at 299.30, a decrease of Re0.29 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell to a new record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 299.01.

In a key development, senior officials at the Ministry of Economic Affairs informed Business Recorder that the staff level agreement on the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided a comfort level to multilaterals/bilaterals and resultantly inflows improved during the first month of current fiscal year 2023-24.

Globally, the US dollar perched near a two-month peak on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve chair’s speech this week for cues on the path of monetary policy, while the yen loitered near 146 a dollar, keeping traders guessing on any intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday.

The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak.

Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of the Fed standing pat at its policy meeting next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed, but the odds of the US central bank hiking interest rates one more time this year toward the end of the year have been rising.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in Asian trade on Wednesday, as markets weighed weak demand indicators from top importer China and the prospect of further US rate hikes against potential supply tightness.

This is an intra-day update

forex US dollar currency Exchange rate dollar to pkr interbank Dollar's rate in interbank market rupee rate IMF and Pakistan Pakistan currency

Comments

1000 characters
faisal Aug 23, 2023 11:52am
As expected due to import pressure. It may cross 300 today.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill: SC urged to suspend operation of two ‘laws’

Power generation, distribution to provinces: Senate panel seeks briefing from PD

Paper importers level allegations against shipping cos, Customs

Gold stabilises at $1,900 level as investors await rate cues

Abhi’s valuation grew to $90m in two years

Tax amnesty scheme beneficiaries: PIC summons FBR chief for not providing information

Cable car ordeal ends with all on board, mostly children, rescued

PM pledges ‘most transparent’ elections

Read more stories