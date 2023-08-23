Intra-day update: rupee continues to stay under pressure against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, falling 0.1% during trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 11:50am, the rupee was hovering at 299.30, a decrease of Re0.29 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell to a new record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 299.01.

In a key development, senior officials at the Ministry of Economic Affairs informed Business Recorder that the staff level agreement on the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided a comfort level to multilaterals/bilaterals and resultantly inflows improved during the first month of current fiscal year 2023-24.

Globally, the US dollar perched near a two-month peak on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve chair’s speech this week for cues on the path of monetary policy, while the yen loitered near 146 a dollar, keeping traders guessing on any intervention.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday.

The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak.

Markets are pricing in an 86% chance of the Fed standing pat at its policy meeting next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed, but the odds of the US central bank hiking interest rates one more time this year toward the end of the year have been rising.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in Asian trade on Wednesday, as markets weighed weak demand indicators from top importer China and the prospect of further US rate hikes against potential supply tightness.

