BAFL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-7.19%)
BIPL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
DGKC 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.91%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.05%)
HBL 99.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.19%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
MLCF 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
OGDC 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 92.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
SSGC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
TRG 95.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.85%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,816 Decreased By -67.2 (-1.38%)
BR30 17,048 Decreased By -238.4 (-1.38%)
KSE100 47,841 Decreased By -377.8 (-0.78%)
KSE30 16,947 Decreased By -182.8 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea’s Kim directs cruise missile test as South Korea-US drills begin

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 09:59am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of strategic cruise missiles, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States kicked off annual military drills that Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for war.

Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to oversee the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.

The launch was aimed at verifying the “combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system,” while improving the sailors’ capability to carry out an “attack mission in actual war”, KCNA said, noting that the ship’s missile hit its target.

Kim touted the ship for maintaining “high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations,” KCNA said.

South Korea’s defence ministry said that it had detected signs of the launch, but that the claims in KCNA were “exaggerated” and “different from the facts,” without elaborating.

The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States began the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang has denounced the allies’ military drills as a rehearsal for nuclear war. South Korea’s military has said this year’s exercises will be held on the “largest scale ever”, mobilising tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the UN Command.

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the drills would be conducted under several contingency scenarios, including cyber, terror and drone attacks, and a disinformation campaign from the North.

“True peace is preserved only by overwhelming force, not by one-sided begging or goodwill,” Yoon told a meeting of the National Security Council.

“North Korea talks about preemptive nuclear strikes and preparations for an offensive war, but we will immediately and overwhelmingly retaliate for any provocations.”

South Korean lawmakers have said the North could test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the allies’ drills or last week’s summit of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea has been testing what it calls “strategic cruise missiles,” which some analysts have said could be tipped with nuclear warheads, during the past two years.

While modernising and bolstering its naval power, North Korea showcased a new, nuclear-capable underwater attack drone in March.

Aboard the ship, Kim vowed to reinforce the navy with “improved combat efficiency and full modern means of surface and underwater offensive and defensive” capabilities, KCNA said.

“We would put spurs to the modernisation of naval weapons and equipment, including the building of powerful warships and the development of shipboard and underwater weapon systems,” he was quoted as saying.

south korea Japan's Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong Un South Korea US drills north korea cruise missile test

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea’s Kim directs cruise missile test as South Korea-US drills begin

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Constraints hampering $15bn export potential of IT sector identified

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada's families: FBR admits wrong calculations of tax liabilities

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

PMG, HSD sectors: OMAP says concerned at pricing mechanism

FPCCI’s BMP says concerned at rupee slide

Staff accused of undermining ‘will and command’: President claims had returned two bills without signing them

Disputing claim, law minister says Article 75 ‘very clear’

Asad Umar, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari arrested

At least 13 labourers die in Waziristan bomb blast

Read more stories