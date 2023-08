BENGALURU: Indian shares opened marginally higher on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, in contrast to weakness in Asian equities on China’s smaller-than-expected rate cut, ahead of Jio Financial Services’ listing on stock exchanges.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 19,346.50 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 65,066.25 at 9:19 a.m. IST.