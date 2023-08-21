BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Pak mangoes become centre of attraction at China-Eurasia expo in Urumqi

APP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

BEIJING: The Pakistani Mango Festival showcased sweet and juicy mangoes, allowing a large number of visitors to savour the ‘King of fruits at the ongoing five-day China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo in Urumqi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

“Top Pakistani mango exporters are displaying different varieties of mango such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, and Anwar Ratol, among others,” Commercial Counsellor, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said.

He believed, “The event is not only a treat for the taste buds but also symbolizes the strength of cultural exchanges and economic partnerships.”

Ghulam Qadir remarked, “Pakistani mangoes hold a special place in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape and cultural fabric.

They are renowned for their delectable taste and exquisite aroma, capturing the hearts of fruit enthusiasts globally.”

About other Pakistani products, he said, “Visitors to the festival could explore stalls showcasing various Pakistani products, textiles, handicrafts, and more.

This cultural exchange bridges gaps, facilitating cultural diplomacy and fostering relationships built on mutual respect and curiosity.”

The commercial counsellor informed, “On the invitation of the government of Urumqi, Senator Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan is leading a six-member delegation from the Senate of Pakistan. Additionally, 20 top mango exporters from Multan are participating in this expo.”

Promoting the Silk Road Spirit, Strengthening Eurasian Cooperation is the theme of this year’s expo, which covers an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters.

Seven international organizations are participating in the expo, and it has also attracted over 1,300 businesses from 40 countries including Pakistan and regions, including 25 of the world’s top 500 companies, according to the organizers of the event.

Numerous Pakistani exhibitors are showcasing the nation’s cultural and traditional products.

A total of 33 trade and investment promotional activities will take place during the five-day event. On the sidelines of the expo, there will also be forums on topics such as regional economic cooperation.

The (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo has been held three times since 2015, drawing over 3,700 businesses from 47 countries and regions to participate.

Comments

