Malaysian CG calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Saturday, stressed on the need of expansion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia particularly in the fields of education, health and science and technology.

He expressed the views while talking to Consul General of Malaysia Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad who called on Sindh Governor here at Governor House Karachi.

Pakistan-Malaysia relations, measures to further enhance the bilateral ties, exchange of delegations in various sectors and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Sindh speaking at the occasion said that relations of Pakistan and Malaysia spanned over many decades and both the countries were linked in the eternal bond of Islamic brotherhood. He said that there was a huge potential of Pak-Malaysia mutual cooperation in education, health, science and technology and other sectors.

The Malaysian Envoy lauded the Sindh Governor’s vision for public welfare and said that the Sindh Governor’s IT program was a commendable effort for providing the youth a decent source of livelihood.