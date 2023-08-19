BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Niger floods kill 27, affect thousands since July

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2023 05:34pm

NIAMEY: Flooding in Niger caused by heavy rains has killed 27 people and affected more than 70,000 since July, the authorities said on Saturday.

The rainy season between June and September often triggers deadly flooding in the mostly desert West African nation, including in the arid northern regions.

As of August 18, the floods have caused 27 deaths, injured 30 people and affected 71,136, the humanitarian action ministry said.

China warns floods may aggravate crop diseases

The regions of Maradi, Zinder and Tahoua were hit hardest and 6,530 houses have collapsed, according to the ministry.

The capital Niamey, home to two million people and frequently the scene of deadly flooding, has been spared for now.

Last year’s rainy season caused 195 deaths and affected 400,000 people.

Niger’s weather services say the rainfall is due to climate change that has struck the country for several years.

