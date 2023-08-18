BAFL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.71%)
DGKC 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
OGDC 101.69 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.9%)
PAEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PIOC 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
PPL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 99.08 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,926 Increased By 27.9 (0.57%)
BR30 17,508 Increased By 243.7 (1.41%)
KSE100 48,537 Increased By 210.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,275 Increased By 86 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Kennedy ruled out of third place playoff v Sweden

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 11:39am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia centre back Alanna Kennedy will miss the Women’s World Cup third place playoff against Sweden on Saturday after being ruled out due to “delayed concussion symptoms”, the team said.

Kennedy had already missed the 3-1 defeat to England in Wednesday’s semi-final, which Football Australia said was due to illness.

Clare Polkinghorne started in her place.

“Kennedy has been ruled out after subsequently exhibiting delayed concussion symptoms stemming from Australia’s quarter-final victory over France,” the team said in a statement on Friday.

Australia will try to break further ground at the tournament by taking the bronze after reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Alanna Kennedy

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Kennedy ruled out of third place playoff v Sweden

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on Fed rate outlook, China woes

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Read more stories