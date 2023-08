KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures were set on Friday for their first weekly gain in four as prices rose further on the back of a weaker ringgit and stronger rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 9 ringgit, or 0.23%, to 3,932 ringgit per metric ton in early trade, extending gains for a fourth session.

For the week, the contract has risen 5.9% so far.