BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday amid an overnight slide in US equities on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China.

Indian shares open lower dragged by financials

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 19,296.90 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.44% to 64,864.29 at 9:16 a.m. IST.