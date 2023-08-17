BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 17.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.91%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
DFML 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
DGKC 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
FABL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
HBL 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.59%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
OGDC 97.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.82%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PIOC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.54%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.55%)
PRL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.02%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
TPLP 13.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 98.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -2.7 (-0.02%)
KSE100 48,144 Decreased By -2.2 (-0%)
KSE30 17,125 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan exports fall for first time since 2021, stoking concerns about outlook

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 10:21am

TOKYO: Japan’s exports fell in July for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, dragged down by faltering demand for light oil and chip-making equipment, underlining concerns about a global recession as key markets like China weakened.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) data out Thursday showed Japanese exports fell 0.3% in July year-on-year, compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a 1.5% rise in the previous month. Separate data by the Cabinet Office showed a key gauge of capital expenditures rose in June. However, manufacturers are braced for core orders to slide during the current quarter, partly due to the impact from weak offshore demand.

Overall, the batch of data underscored fragility in Japan’s export engine that helped underpin second quarter domestic product (GDP) growth, with car shipments and inbound tourism the biggest drivers.

Japanese policymakers are counting on exports to shore up the world’s No. 3 economy and pick up the slack in private consumption that has suffered due to broader price hikes.

However, the spectre of a sharper global slowdown and faltering growth in its major market China have raised concerns about the outlook. The World Bank has warned that higher interest rates and tighter credit will take a bigger toll on global growth in 2024.

The concerns about global growth was underscored by separate data earlier showing persistent declines in Singapore’s exports, seen as a gauge of overseas demand as trade flows dwarf the city-state’s economy.

“China remains weak and I don’t see demand from Europe and America to accelerate further,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research institute, adding that Japan’s economy may suffer a downturn in the current quarter.

By destination, exports to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, fell 13.4% year-on-year in July, due to drops in shipments of cars, stainless steel and IC chips, following a 10.9% decline in June.

US-bound shipments, Japan’s key ally, rose 13.5% year-on-year last month to log the largest in value on record, led by shipments of electric vehicles and car parts, following a 11.7% rise in the previous month.

Gloomy outlook to keep boj on hold

“The Bank of Japan must be aware of downside risks from the global economy. Therefore, it would have no choice but to avoid any efforts to normalise monetary policy for the time being given the risk from external slowdown,” Minami said.

At its July meeting, the BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged but took steps to allow long-term interest rates to rise more freely in line with increasing inflation and growth.

Thursday’s data also showed imports fell 13.5% in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 14.7% decrease.

The trade balance swung to a deficit of 78.7 billion yen ($537.27 million), versus the median estimate for a 24.6 billion yen surplus.

Separate data showed Japan’s core machinery orders rose 2.7% in June from the previous month.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 5.8%.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 2.6% in the July-September quarter, which taken together with the weakness in exports suggest rising pressure on Japan’s economy.

“On their own, the July trade figures still point to a small boost from net exports across Q3,” said Marcel Thieliant, head of Asia-Pacific at Capital Economics.

“But even if that were the case, GDP growth will surely slow sharply,” he added.

Japan’s exports

Comments

1000 characters

Japan exports fall for first time since 2021, stoking concerns about outlook

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Read more stories