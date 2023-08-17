Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government is likely to appoint leading businessman Dr Gohar Ejaz as caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry.

It is learnt that the name of Dr Gohar is under consideration for the slot of the Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry.

Emerging as the dynamic second generation of business and industry leadership, Dr Gohar, is the son of the late Senator Sheikh Ejaz Ahmed, a name synonymous with business excellence.

Dr Gohar is a seasoned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and prominent industrialist, representing the emerging textile sector of Pakistan. He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz civilian award for the highest degree of service to the state by the then President of Pakistan in 2011. Dr Gohar has also been recognised for his outstanding services in business management with an honorary doctorate in management from the University of Punjab, Lahore.

