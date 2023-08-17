KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.838 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,777.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.969 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.758 billion), Crude (PKR 3.303 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.648 billion), DJ (PKR 812.004 million), Platinum (PKR 405.856 million), Silver (PKR 277.312 million), SP500 (PKR 269.998 million), Natural Gas (PKR 234.300 million), Copper (PKR 82.116 million), Brent (PKR 41.820 million) and Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 37.042 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 30 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 92.963 million were traded.

