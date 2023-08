HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday on concerns about the Chinese economy and a possible further rate hike by the Fed after stronger-than-expected US retail sales data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.07 percent, or 199.33 points, to 18,381.78.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.41 percent, or 13.16 points, to 3,163.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange fell 0.20 percent, or 3.93 points, to 1,982.51.